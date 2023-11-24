Watch: Jordyn Brooks tries to fire up Seahawks defense on sidelines

The Seahawks are getting pulverized by the 49ers right now, trailing 21-3 about midway through the second quarter. To their credit, the defense is putting in an admirable effort. Some of them, anyway.

Watch linebacker Jordyn Brooks try to fire up the troops on the sidelines.

Jordyn Brooks giving a pep talk to the squad pic.twitter.com/Ysk8QN7nu9 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2023

The much bigger problem is that Seattle is getting absolutely nothing on offense and Geno Smith doesn’t look close to 100%. As ugly as it might be, this could be an instance where it makes sense to wave the white flag and put Drew Lock in. Better that than risk making Smith’s elbow injury even worse and sink any hope of a playoff run down the stretch.

More Seahawks Wire stories

53-man roster tracker: Coby Bryant activated from IR

8 things to know about the Seahawks nd the 49ers

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire