How to watch Jordan vs Qatar: TV channel and live stream for Asian Cup final today

Qatar will defend their Asian Cup title against Jordan in today’s final.

The champions managed to get past Iran in dramatic circumstances in order to get to this stage, while Jordan defeated South Korea in a shock to continue their remarkable run in the tournament.

While 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar are favourites to claim victory once again, this Jordan team certainly cannot be written off.

Here's how to follow the final action live this afternoon.

Where to watch Jordan vs Qatar

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the final will be broadcast by TrillerTV. Coverage starts at 2:50pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

You can watch online via the Triller website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the TrillerTV app.

The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.