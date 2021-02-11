Watch: Jordan Spieth spins one back, holes out for eagle at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Jordan Spieth roared back into the golf world’s collective consciousness with that amazing 61 last Saturday.
Five days later, Spieth is out there again, creating a buzz at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
On the 10th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday, Spieth, from 112 yards away, holed out for an eagle. While fans were not allowed on site, it appears a few made their way up from the beach to get a first-hand glimpse of his handiwork.
It’s a pretty great shot, the ball bouncing three times before spinning backwards and finding the bottom of the cup. That shot produced a sly Spieth smile, a high-five from caddie Michael Greller and a round of applause from the fans. Spieth was playing alongside defending champion Nick Taylor and Rickie Fowler.
Spieth had three birdies and a bogey on his front nine and that eagle got him to 4 under, three shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay, who shot a smoking 29 on his front nine.
Spieth, 27, who is ranked No. 69, has four top-10s in eight starts at the event, including his four-shot win in 2017.
“What’s not to love as a golfer here?” Spieth said prior to Thursday’s round. “I enjoy coming back here off of last week because I know the place. I feel like course knowledge goes a long way in this tournament if it starts to firm up and if the greens get faster, and then if the conditions get bad, too.