WATCH: Jordan Spieth makes two eagles in first five holes Sunday, climbs leaderboard
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jordan SpiethAmerican professional golfer
Jordan Spieth’s third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he’s made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday’s final round.
After a par at the first, Spieth holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 second to reach 10 under par.
Magic with a wedge.
Eagle to move one shot back for @JordanSpieth 💪 pic.twitter.com/hdA67HQnLo
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 17, 2022
Two more pars at Nos. 3 and 4 sent Spieth to the par-5 fifth needing some more fireworks to continue to climb the leaderboard.
After a great tee shot and an approach that found the right side of the green, Spieth rolled in a 24-footer for another eagle to reach 12 under and tie the lead.
First 5 holes for @JordanSpieth:
Par
Eagle
Par
Par
Eagle
Co-leader at -12. pic.twitter.com/4PMZPMdOjy
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 17, 2022
Spieth, who has only one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this season, is looking to win for the first time since the 2021 Valero Texas Open.