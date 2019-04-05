Watch Jordan Spieth hole-out for eagle to take the lead at the Valero Texas Open

For a man who's been lost in golf's wilderness this season, Jordan Spieth is picking an opportune time to get pack on the path.

Judging by the Friday clips from the Valero Texas Open, it appears the reports of Spieth's loss of game have been greatly exaggerated. Early in his round the 25-year-old chipped in for birdie after a skulled bunker shot. He did one better at TPC San Antonio's par-5 eighth.

Laying up to 113 yards on the 604-yard hole, the three-time major champ worked his wedge like a magic wand, holing out from the fairway:

Not too shabby for a guy ranked 131st in strokes gained/approach. The eagle moved Spieth to four under for the round and eight under for the event, putting him in a tie for the lead.

Entering this week, Spieth's best finish in a stroke-play event is a T-35, and recent history shows players that come into the Masters cold don't don the green jacket.

But, given his historically-great track record at Augusta National, all Spieth might need this weekend is a little momentum. Through two rounds, it appears he's found it. That sound you just heard was the collective gulp of the Masters field.

