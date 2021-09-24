WATCH: Jordan Spieth hits impossible shot at Ryder Cup

After being postponed by a year, the Ryder Cup is underway at Whistling Straights Golf Course. Texas has two former players competing for the United States this year in Jordan Speith and Scottie Scheffler.

Speith was the first group to tee off, pairing up with his good friend Justin Thomas. Facing off against John Rahm and Sergio Garcia, the two Spaniards were leading by two with two holes to play.

Wins on holes No. 17 and No. 18 were required just to get half a point. The first of which was a short Par 3.

After Thomas’ first shot landed in a less than ideal spot, Spieth was facing an impossible chip. Landing it anywhere near the green seemed unlikely. Even getting over the ridge was going to be a tough ask.

Somehow, someway, Spieth was able to stick it on the green and give Thomas a chance to extend the match. He almost fell into the lake as well.

You can watch the shot here:

Spieth and Thomas ended up losing the match but the United States currently leads 3-1 after the Friday morning sessions. Saturday will consist of more fourball/foursomes, followed by single matches on Sunday.

