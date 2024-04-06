Watch: Jordan Spieth hit into a drain and then a gutter on the clubhouse roof at the Valero Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — For as full of nervous energy as Jordan Spieth often appears to be, he seems to have a calm about him as he saunters around the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, a track record of success at Valero Texas Open firmly in his back pocket.

Spieth won here in 2021, his second-most recent victory, and he has three top-10 finishes in the event.

But the final hole of Spieth’s third round on Saturday not only had the Texas legend displaying his normal jitters, it also gave him a tour of the course he may not have previously taken.

After pulling his drive left through the fairway on the 618-yard par 5, Spieth’s second shot ended up near a drainage ditch in an area few have found themselves.

But rather than take the conventional route back into the fairway, the former University of Texas star displayed the creativity that only he can, taking a full swing in the wrong direction. The ball ended up in the gutter atop the TPC San Antonio clubhouse, affording Spieth a drop that would give him a chance to salvage par.

Cinema. Jordan Spieth hits it onto the ROOF of the clubhouse @ValeroTXOpen. https://t.co/5S5ROxqmmG pic.twitter.com/H0obEXNOju — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2024

Unfortunately for him, after putting the ball onto the front of the green, Spieth three-putted for the day’s only double-bogey on the 18th hole.

He finished the day at even par 72 and heads into the final round at 3 under.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek