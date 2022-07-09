Watch: Jordan Spieth finds magic again, holing out for second eagle of round

Jordan Spieth is having a week at the Genesis Scottish Open.

On Friday, it was he and caddie Michael Greller going back and forth over a club, and Spieth eventually throwing a shot to 10 feet.

Saturday, it was more of his patented Spieth magic.

Standing in the middle of the 15th fairway, Spieth pulled out a wedge and fired a shot to a pin at the back of the green. His ball took a huge bounce forward before spinning sideways and tumbling into the cup for an eagle.

It brought a huge smile to his face, a high five from playing partner Jon Rahm and a roar from the crowd. It was also his second eagle in six holes, joining one on the par-5 10th. It’s the fifth time in Spieth’s PGA Tour career he has carded two eagles in one round.

The hole out brought him into the top five and only five shots off leader Cameron Tringale, who completed only four holes at the time of Spieth’s eagle.