Watch Jordan Reed's top five plays with the Redskins

The Redskins released Jordan Reed on Thursday, marking the end of six seasons and seven years with the team.

The 2013 third-round pick was one of the NFL's elite tight ends when he was at full health, but concussions and other injuries have prevented the athletic pass-catcher from ever playing a full 16-game NFL season.

Reed had some spectacular moments in the nation's capital, highlighted by a terrific month of December in 2015 where he totaled 30 receptions, 411 yards and five touchdowns in just one month. The Redskins won their final four contests that season, clinching the NFC East.

At his best, Reed made several acrobatic catches at times and was unguardable at others. He consistently was a matchup nightmare for opponents and a dynamic weapon for the Redskins.

So, to pay tribute to Reed's tenure in Washington, take a look at his top five catches with the Burgundy and Gold.

5. Reed's one-handed catch against the Giants in 2016

The tight end's hands were never something to question.

In a tight Week 3 contest with a divisional foe, the Redskins offense was in need of a play. On a second-and-10 midway through the third, quarterback Kirk Cousins spotted an open Reed, but his throw was slightly behind the tight end.

Reed reached back and acrobatically hauled in the pass. Then, instead of going out of bounds, Reed made three Giants defenders miss before running upfield to pick up the first down.

The Redskins would take the lead on a field goal later in the drive, and hold on to win, 29-27.

4. One-hander against Green Bay in the 2016 playoffs

With the Redskins holding an early lead in the first quarter with the ball near midfield, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins looked Reed's way to convert an important third down.

Reed, lined up as a receiver on the left in the slot, ran a three-step out route off the line. As Cousins released the ball, Packers cornerback Casey Hayward made a break on the ball, putting himself in the perfect position to intercept Cousins' pass and return it the other way for six.

But at the last second, the tight end stuck out his right arm and hauled in the pass with one-hand in between Hayward and another Packers defender. Reed split the two defenders and ran upfield for a 20-yard gain.

Jordan Reed basically took an interception from the Packers, two looks at great one-handed catch pic.twitter.com/JVxbMNScwL — The Cauldron (@TheCauldron) January 10, 2016

Later on in the drive, Reed hauled in a 24-yard touchdown to extend Washington's lead to 11. Unfortunately, it didn't last for the Redskins, as the Packers went on a 35-7 run to close the game and handily win the Wild Card clash.

3. Reed's dominant effort to clinch the NFC East in 2015 vs. Philadelphia

There are a number of moments from Reed that one could single out during this contest, but his overall body of work deserved praise on this day.

The Eagles simply had no match for the tight end, who finished with nine receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins 38-24 Week 16 victory over Philadelphia in Lincoln Financial Field.

Perhaps no play from this game was more impressive than Reed's signature crossover move. Matched up against Mychal Kendricks, Reed shook the Eagles linebacker before breaking open in the middle of the field. Cousins found the open Reed for a 12-yard touchdown.

This is what Jordan Reed did to Mychal Kendricks on his 2nd touchdown. pic.twitter.com/qHwBIfi9mD — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) December 29, 2015

Just watch the video below and let the nostalgia flow.

2. Reed's one-handed catch on Thanksgiving against Dallas in 2016

The tight end had one of the best games of his career against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving in 2016. Dallas had no answer for Reed, who finished with 10 receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

But Reed's best moment of the game came on a streak route down the right sideline. Playing with a separated shoulder, one that caused Reed to miss the next two games, the tight end hauled in an incredible, one-handed grab with Byron Jones draped over him.

This picture explains it all.

Jordan Reed out here making one handed catches with a partially separated shoulder pic.twitter.com/h1CJONY6Rg — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) November 24, 2016

The Cowboys went on to win the Turkey Day clash, but Reed was the best playmaker on the field that day.

1. Game-winning touchdown to cap 24-point comeback vs. Tampa Bay

The Redskins victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 will always be remembered in history as the Cousins' "You like that?!" game. But, the final touchdown to cap the comeback victory is largely Reed's doing.

Washington lined up in an odd formation: four receivers were bunched on the left with Reed isolated on the right. The bunch was almost used as a decoy, as Cousins did not even look to his left.

Kirk Cousins, 3rd and Goal, down 6...with the game winner. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/KLPEJpH0pZ — Will Reeve Jr. (@WillReeveJr) October 25, 2015

The touchdown tied the game for Washington, with Dustin Hopkins extra point giving them a one-point lead with just 24 seconds to play. Reed has a spectacular afternoon, finishing with 11 receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Bonus: Reed making defenders foolish

Like many tight ends in today's modern NFL, Reed grew up with a basketball background. Well, the crossover move never left his arsenal.

Several times throughout his tenure in Washington, Reed shook defenders with a simple crossover move, sometimes with the ball in hand, sometimes without. No. 86's ability to make defenders look foolish was unparalleled.

The crossover was just one of the many things Reed had in his bag of tricks. Watch and enjoy some of his best moves.

Are you kidding me?!



Jordan Reed caps off a 91 yard drive with an insane 24 yard TD!



He's the best receiving TE in the NFL.#Redskins pic.twitter.com/NBrMAe44LF







— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) October 30, 2016

Jordan Reed juking Eagles DB Malcolm Jenkins out of his shoes. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/DMCClTjUy6 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 28, 2015

Leodis is still looking for his jock strap from this Jordan Reed juke pic.twitter.com/ldqSZrPFv3 — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) March 8, 2016

Best of luck to Reed in his next stop.

