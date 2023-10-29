Watch: Jordan Poole attempts to mimic Steph Curry’s walk away shot

Jordan Poole has never been short on confidence. The former Golden State Warriors champion is among the best shooters in the NBA, especially from the guard position. However, he struggled to get the opportunities he craved while with the Warriors. Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards this summer and is getting all the shooting opportunities he wants as Washington looks to develop him into a star point guard.

During the Wizards 113-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 28, Poole let his confidence get the best of him. After shooting a catch-and-shoot three from the corner, he tried to mimic Steph Curry by turning away from the basket to face the crowd. He missed the shot.

Poole has impressed during his first two outings for the Wizards. He has averaged 22.5 points, 3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. However, his efficiency will need to improve. Currently, he’s shooting 36.6% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range.

You can watch Poole’s hilarious failed mimicry in the embedded clip above.

