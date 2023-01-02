Watch Jordan Mason's great reaction to first career NFL TD in 49ers' win

Watch Mason's incredible reaction to his first NFL career TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Mason's first NFL career touchdown? Check. Jordan Mason’s first epic NFL touchdown celebration? Check.

After running -- and then diving -- in for his first NFL touchdown when it mattered most in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the 49ers rookie running back raced down the end zone and cradled the football like it was a baby before being stormed by his teammates, who joined in on the celebration.

But it didn’t end there.

Mason continued to run down the end zone and celebrate with the tens of thousands of 49ers fans at Allegiant Stadium while screaming with joy. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was by Mason's side the entire time as the two enjoyed the special moment together.

Not bad for Mr. Irrelevant and an undrafted free agent.

Mason's 14-yard TD run came with 2:17 remaining in the fourth quarter and broke a 27-all tie. The previous play was an incredible 38-yard Christian McCaffrey run, and while the veteran would've loved to have scored on it, he was ecstatic to see his teammate record his first NFL TD.

Unselfish. Special.

The 49ers pushed through for the win, and the moment showed just how much it meant to Mason and his teammates. And while it was his first touchdown, it certainly won't be his last.

