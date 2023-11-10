Watch: Jordan Mailata's wonderfully wholesome reaction to singing with Patti LaBelle originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season than knowing some of your favorite Eagles are coming together and recording a Christmas album.

For the second consecutive year, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata have teamed up to bring a little extra cheer around Philly and the NFL.

“A Philly Special Christmas Special,” now available for pre-sale, just released its second single off the 10-track album, “This Christmas.”

The song features Mailata and special guest, Godmother of Rock and Soul (And West Philly native), Patti LaBelle.

Listen here:

Not only is this version an instant classic — the behind-the-scenes footage is some of the best we’ve seen out of the two albums.

LaBelle joined the offensive linemen in the studio where she and Mailata were prompted to ad-lib a bit. Little did we know the moment would give Mailata just a *bit* of stage fright:

LaBelle is a legend — a true icon in the music world — and anyone in a similar situation would have reacted the same way.

It’s genuinely such a wholesome moment — one that should leave you smiling after watching it. Combine that with the random cuts to Kelce's iconic facial expressions and you have the perfect video.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

The complete album is set to be released December 1, with proceeds benefitting the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.