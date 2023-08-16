Watch: Jordan Love hits Christian Watson for long TD pass during practice vs. Patriots

Green Bay Packers quarterback Christian Watson connected with speedy receiver Christian Watson for what would have been a touchdown of 70 yards or more during a competitive 11-on-11 period against the New England Patriots at Wednesday’s joint practice in Green Bay.

It was the play of the day from the first of two joint practices with the Patriots.

Watson, lined up in the slot, ran a deep crosser from right to left. He got a free release, allowing him to hit full speed quickly, and Love lofted a nice pass to beat the trailing coverage deep down field. Thrown from around the Packers’ own 20-yard line, the pass wound up in Watson’s hands around the Patriots’ 40-yard line, meaning the ball traveled at least 40 yards in the air.

Here are a few videos of the play from practice:

Love to Watson deep, this combo is going to be electric pic.twitter.com/6DHJvqUqki — arguable opinions (@ArguableO) August 16, 2023

Play of the day from Ray Nitschke Field vs the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/DYcelCxyBa — Matt (@KuhnwaldMatt) August 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire