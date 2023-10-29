Watch: Jordan Fuller picks off Dak Prescott after two players tip it

The Los Angeles Rams desperately needed a stop on defense against the Dallas Cowboys after falling behind 26-3, and they got exactly that thanks to Jordan Fuller.

Fuller took advantage of a pass by Dak Prescott that was tipped by Kobie Turner and then Sean McKeon, coming up with the interception deep in the Rams’ own territory.

It’s Fuller’s first interception since the 2021 season, and it helped keep at least three points off the board for the Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire