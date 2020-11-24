Watch: Jordan Fuller picks off Tom Brady for first NFL interception

It’s been a night of firsts for the Los Angeles Rams. After Van Jefferson scored his first career touchdown in the NFL, fellow rookie Jordan Fuller pulled down his first interception. It came against Tom Brady, who tried to take a deep shot down the field, but Fuller was there waiting to pick it off.

It was a bad throw by Brady with Justin Hollins in his face pressuring the quarterback, leading to a mistake by the future Hall of Famer.

Fuller has been a key contributor on defense this season, starting six games as a sixth-round rookie. He missed three games with a shoulder injury, but he’s back in action and playing at a high level.