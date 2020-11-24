Watch: Jordan Fuller pick of Tom Brady set up Rams’ touchdown

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Jordan Fuller has been splendid in the Los Angeles Rams’ secondary. The sixth-round pick from Ohio State made another big play Monday night, picking off Tom Brady in the third quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not sure who Brady was looking for on the play as the pass went directly to Fuller, who made his first career interception. Fuller returned it 37 yards.

The Rams then marched 37 yards in five plays before Jared Goff found Cam Akers, who scored his first career touchdown. After the Matt Gay PAT, the Rams led, 24-17.

