Watch Jordan Clarkson score 20 points in four minutes to lead Philippines to win

Jordan Clarkson is a bucket.

If you had any doubt, watch score 20 points in four minutes for the Philippines at the World Cup, leading them to a 96-75 win over China.

FLAMETHROWER



JORDAN CLARKSON SCORES 20 PTS IN LESS THAN 4 MINUTES #FIBAWC x #WinForPilipinas pic.twitter.com/07XEDOroUl — FIBA (@FIBA) September 2, 2023

Clarkson, the Utah Jazz's sixth man, finished with 34 points on the night.

34 PTS | 5 3PM | 61.1% FG | 29 EFF#FIBAWC x #WinForPilipinas | #InspireGreatness pic.twitter.com/hiOQn4APGu — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) September 2, 2023

This game was part of the consolation bracket of games for teams that did not advance out of group play at the World Cup (FIBA wants these games for its rankings), but it still mattered a lot to the host Philippines. It mattered a lot to Clarkson as well.