Watch: Jordan Bell working out with Ben Simmons, Ja Morant, Aaron Gordon and others

Following a stint in the Las Vegas Summer League, the former Golden State Warriors big man Jordan Bell has been in the gym. Bell joined a star-studded cast at a recent workout with basketball trainer Chris Johnson.

Alongside Bell on the court was Ben Simmons, Ja Morant, Aaron Gordon, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyrese Maxey, Trey Lyles, Darius Bazely, rookie Brandon Boston and more.

Johnson shared a clip filled with highlights from the workout, including a must-see dunk from Morant.

During the final stretch of the 2020-21 season, the Warriors re-signed the former second-round pick to a two-way contract. Over his quick reunion with the Warriors, Bell played in just one game, registering one point, five rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes off the bench.

Prior to joining the Warriors, Bell spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. The Oregon Ducks product played in the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League with the Atlanta Hawks. Bell is currently a free agent.

