WATCH: Jordan Akins goes above the rim for absurd snag

One of the more underrated additions for the Cleveland Browns this offseason was former Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins. He has a history with his quarterback Deshaun Watson having played together in Houston. Akins is an underrated athlete with the size and strength to make the tough contested catches, especially in the red zone.

With training camp well under way it is clear that the connection between Akins and Watson is still there. During Thursday’s practice he made an impressive reception going up and over the defensive back to snag a pass from Watson. If this is a preview of what we will see during the season then the passing offense could be impressive.

Jordan Akins going over the 🔝 for the catch of the day 😱 pic.twitter.com/siCYXmLthO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire