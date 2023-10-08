WATCH: Jordan Addison touchdown puts Vikings late in the first half

The Minnesota Vikings scored their first touchdown of the day against the Kansas City Chiefs with an easy pitch-and-catch touchdown from Kirk Cousins to Jordan Addison.

Going into this game, the talk for everyone outside of Minnesota was about Justin Jefferson and how he would be utilized against an aggressive Kansas City Chiefs defense. Kevin O’Connell responded by getting the ball to Jordan Addison while all the attention went to Jefferson.

Addison leads all pass-catchers on the Vikings with four receptions for 47 yards and this touchdown.

This score puts the Vikings up 13-10 over the Chiefs who were favored all week to win this game. Minnesota’s game plan has worked for the most part as Kevin O’Connell has stayed aggressive and kept the ball in the hands of the offense. Their only problem was finishing the drive with field goals instead of touchdowns. Now, Minnesota has confirmed they can score right along with the high-powered Chiefs offense.

Stay tuned with Vikings Wire for live game updates.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire