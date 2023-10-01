WATCH: Jonathon Cooper scores after Nik Bonitto strip-sack
After a terrible first three quarters against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Denver Broncos’ defense made a big play in the fourth quarter to tie the game.
Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto strip-sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields and fellow pass rusher Jonathon Cooper recovered the ball and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.
Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:
SCOOP & SCORE‼️
📺: CBS or @ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/Y1lxeA39u6
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 1, 2023
At the time of publication, Denver and Chicago are tied 28-28 with 6:55 remaining in the game.