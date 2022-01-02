WATCH: Jonathan Ward makes INSANE catch on fake punt

The Arizona Cardinals led the Dallas Cowboys 13-7 halftime and that can be attributed in part to an amazing play on a fake punt.

You can check out the play above.

Lined up to punt, safety Chris Banjo took the snap and threw the ball down the field to running back Jonathan Ward.

Ward was interfered with by Cowboys cornerback Nashon Wright, but caught the ball with one hand, pinning it against Wright’s helmet and then pulling it in for the catch.

It went for 23 yards. If he had not been able to make the catch, it still would have been a first down because of the penalty that the Cardinals declined.

It might be the best catch of the year!

It was huge because it extended the drive. The possession ended with a one-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to Antoine Wesley.

It was the first attempted pass of Banjo’s career and the third catch of Ward’s career.

