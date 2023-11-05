WATCH: Jonathan Taylor takes screen for TD vs. Panthers

The Indianapolis Colts rectified the lack of touches for star Jonathan Taylor last week, making it a point to feature him against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

On the third offensive possession, Taylor capped a nine-play, 51-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown reception on a screen from Gardner Minshew. Through that drive, Taylor had 13 touches, matching his total from Week 8.

Take a look at the touchdown from Taylor in the second quarter:

Jonathan Taylor spins his way into the end zone 😮 📺: #INDvsCAR on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc pic.twitter.com/B53PtB2L9s — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023

No. 1 | WR Josh Downs

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

No. 4 | QB Sam Ehlinger

Jenna Watson/USA TODAY

No. 6 | WR Isaiah McKenzie

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

No. 7 | K Matt Gay

Jenna Watson/USA TODAY

No. 8 | P Rigoberto Sanchez

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

No. 9 | WR Juwann Winfree

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

No. 10 | QB Gardner Minshew

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

No. 11 | WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

No. 14 | WR Alec Pierce

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 | S Nick Cross

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

No. 21 | RB Zack Moss

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

No. 23 | CB Kenny Moore II

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

No. 25 | S Rodney Thomas II

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

No. 27 | RB Trey Sermon

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

No. 28 | RB Jonathan Taylor

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

No. 29 | CB Julius Brents

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

No. 32 | S Julian Blackmon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

No. 35 | CB Chris Lammons (elevated from practice squad)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

No. 37 | CB Ameer Speed

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

No. 38 | CB Tony Brown

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 39 | CB Darrell Baker Jr.

Jenna Watson/USA TODAY

No. 40 | CB Jaylon Jones

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 41 | LB Grant Stuard

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 43 | S Trevor Denbow

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

No. 44 | LB Zaire Franklin

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

No. 45 | LB E.J. Speed

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

No. 46 | LS Luke Rhodes

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

No. 50 | LB Segun Olubi

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

No. 51 | DE Kwity Paye

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

No. 52 | DE Samson Ebukam

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

No. 53 | LB Shaquille Leonard

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

No. 54 | DE Dayo Odeyingbo

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

No. 55 | LB Isaiah Land

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 56 | G Quenton Nelson

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

No. 59 | LB Cameron McGrone

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

No. 62 | C Wesley French

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

No. 64 | G Arlington Hambright

Jenna Watson/USA TODAY

No. 65 | G Josh Sills

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

No. 67 | C Jack Anderson

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

No. 72 | OT Braden Smith

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

No. 73 | OT Blake Freeland

(AP Photo/George Frey)

No. 75 | G/T Will Fries

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

No. 78 | C Ryan Kelly

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

No. 79 | OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

No. 81 | TE Mo Alie-Cox

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

No. 83 | TE Kylen Granson

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

No. 85 | TE Andrew Ogletree

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

No. 86 | TE Will Mallory

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

No. 92 | DE Jacob Martin

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

No. 93 | DT Eric Johnson II

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

No. 94 | DE Tyquan Lewis

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

No. 95 | DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

No. 96 | DT Taven Bryan

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

No. 99 | DT DeForest Buckner

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire