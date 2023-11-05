WATCH: Jonathan Taylor takes screen for TD vs. Panthers
The Indianapolis Colts rectified the lack of touches for star Jonathan Taylor last week, making it a point to feature him against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.
On the third offensive possession, Taylor capped a nine-play, 51-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown reception on a screen from Gardner Minshew. Through that drive, Taylor had 13 touches, matching his total from Week 8.
Take a look at the touchdown from Taylor in the second quarter:
Jonathan Taylor spins his way into the end zone 😮
📺: #INDvsCAR on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc pic.twitter.com/B53PtB2L9s
— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023
No. 1 | WR Josh Downs
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images
Share this
image
gallery
No. 4 | QB Sam Ehlinger
Jenna Watson/USA TODAY
Share this
image
gallery
No. 6 | WR Isaiah McKenzie
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Share this
image
gallery
No. 7 | K Matt Gay
Jenna Watson/USA TODAY
Share this
image
gallery
No. 8 | P Rigoberto Sanchez
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Share this
image
gallery
No. 9 | WR Juwann Winfree
Jenna Watson/IndyStar
Share this
image
gallery
No. 10 | QB Gardner Minshew
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Share this
image
gallery
No. 11 | WR Michael Pittman Jr.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Share this
image
gallery
No. 14 | WR Alec Pierce
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 20 | S Nick Cross
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Share this
image
gallery
No. 21 | RB Zack Moss
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Share this
image
gallery
No. 23 | CB Kenny Moore II
AP Photo/Joshua Bessex
Share this
image
gallery
No. 25 | S Rodney Thomas II
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 27 | RB Trey Sermon
(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 28 | RB Jonathan Taylor
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 29 | CB Julius Brents
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Share this
image
gallery
No. 32 | S Julian Blackmon
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 35 | CB Chris Lammons (elevated from practice squad)
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 37 | CB Ameer Speed
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 38 | CB Tony Brown
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 39 | CB Darrell Baker Jr.
Jenna Watson/USA TODAY
Share this
image
gallery
No. 40 | CB Jaylon Jones
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 41 | LB Grant Stuard
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 43 | S Trevor Denbow
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 44 | LB Zaire Franklin
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 45 | LB E.J. Speed
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Share this
image
gallery
No. 46 | LS Luke Rhodes
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 50 | LB Segun Olubi
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Share this
image
gallery
No. 51 | DE Kwity Paye
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 52 | DE Samson Ebukam
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Share this
image
gallery
No. 53 | LB Shaquille Leonard
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Share this
image
gallery
No. 54 | DE Dayo Odeyingbo
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 55 | LB Isaiah Land
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 56 | G Quenton Nelson
(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 59 | LB Cameron McGrone
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Share this
image
gallery
No. 62 | C Wesley French
(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 64 | G Arlington Hambright
Jenna Watson/USA TODAY
Share this
image
gallery
No. 65 | G Josh Sills
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Share this
image
gallery
No. 67 | C Jack Anderson
Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 72 | OT Braden Smith
(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 73 | OT Blake Freeland
(AP Photo/George Frey)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 75 | G/T Will Fries
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Share this
image
gallery
No. 78 | C Ryan Kelly
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 79 | OT Bernhard Raimann
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 81 | TE Mo Alie-Cox
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 83 | TE Kylen Granson
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Share this
image
gallery
No. 85 | TE Andrew Ogletree
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Share this
image
gallery
No. 86 | TE Will Mallory
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 92 | DE Jacob Martin
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Share this
image
gallery
No. 93 | DT Eric Johnson II
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Share this
image
gallery
No. 94 | DE Tyquan Lewis
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Share this
image
gallery
No. 95 | DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
No. 96 | DT Taven Bryan
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Share this
image
gallery
No. 99 | DT DeForest Buckner
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery