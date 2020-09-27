WATCH: Jonathan Taylor scores TD to give Colts 24-7 lead

Indianapolis Colts rookie RB Jonathan Taylor scored his second rushing touchdown of the season with a fourth-down run at the goal line in the third quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After Nyheim Hines failed to punch in the score inside the five-yard-line twice, the Colts rolled the dice on fourth down at the goal line. The rookie rewarded them with a touchdown.

Here’s a look at the pivotal score in the third quarter to put the Colts up 24-7:



