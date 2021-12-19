WATCH: Jonathan Taylor ices Patriots with 67-yard TD dagger

MVP! MVP! MVP!

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor just cemented his argument for the Most Valuable Player Award.

It’s incredibly difficult for a running back to win the award but Taylor showed on his 67-yard touchdown run against the New England Patriots why he belongs in the discussion.

With the Colts desperately needing a big play to ice the game, Taylor decided to do it all himself. Every defender was in the box, and he simply made them all miss. He took the house call as Lucas Oil Stadium erupted, giving the Colts a massive 27-17 lead at the two-minute warning.