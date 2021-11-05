WATCH: Jonathan Taylor goes 78 yards for second TD vs. Jets
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is doing exactly what we thought he would against a porous New York Jets run defense.
The second-year back is making his claim for the 2021 rushing crown and helped his cause massively with a 78-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It’s his second of the game and gave him 18 carries for 172 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. His 28 receiving yards put him over 200 total yards on the night.
28 goes 78 💨
📺 FOX/NFLN/Prime pic.twitter.com/tVsxEbelQc
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 5, 2021
