WATCH: Jonathan Taylor gives Colts 24-7 lead with 3rd TD
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been responsible for the first three scores for the offense in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills.
After Bills returner Isaiah McKenzie tripped and fumbled, T.J. Carrie scooped up the loose ball and brought it all the way down to the two-yard line. Taylor did the rest by jumping over the pile for his third touchdown of the day.
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 21, 2021