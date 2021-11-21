Breaking News:

WATCH: Jonathan Taylor caps opening drive with rushing TD vs. Bills

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts got on the board quickly against the Buffalo Bills using their best weapon on the offensive side of the ball.

A drive that took 11 plays and 65 yards, running back Jonathan Taylor had two runs over 10 yards and had a conversion on third down. He capped off the drive with a three-yard run into the endzone.

Taylor now has a rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games.

