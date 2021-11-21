WATCH: Jonathan Taylor adds 23-yard TD catch to Colts’ lead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There is no stopping Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

After his score on the opening drive, the Colts got a pick from safety George Odum, who made a nice read on third down. The Colts drove down the half-field and capped off their second drive with a 23-yard pass to Taylor on what was a beautiful design by Frank Reich.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

WATCH: Jonathan Taylor caps opening drive with rushing TD vs. Bills

Recommended Stories