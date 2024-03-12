Watch: Jonathan Sanderson, recently offered by Rutgers basketball, put up some insane numbers as a junior

Jonathan Sanderson, offered recently by Rutgers basketball, is one of the most prolific scorers in the nation. The class of 2026 guard can score from anywhere on the court, with a range that is college-ready.

Rutgers offered Sanderson over the weekend. The 6-foot-2 point guard from Saline (Saline, Michigan) is the No. 53 player in the nation according to 247Sports.

He took an unofficial visit to Indiana last summer.

Sanderson’s offer list includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan among others.

As a scorer, Sanderson has incredible range but is multiple in terms of how he puts the ball in the basket. He has the ability to slash to the hoop but also can score from three-point range.

Last month, he scored 44 points in a game where his team clinched a conference title. He followed it up with 41 points in his next outing for Saline. Included in the 41 points was an incredible buzzer-beater:

Rutgers recently topped off their 2024 class with the signing of five-star guard Dylan Harper. Their class features four recruits ranked as four-stars by ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire