Watch: Jonathan Kuminga spikes windmill dunk at recent workout

While the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics square off in the NBA Finals, one member of the Golden State Warriors is already back in the gym to prep for next season.

Jonathan Kuminga’s trainer, Anthony Wells, recently shared a video from a recent workout with the Golden State Warriors young forward. One of the clips from the workout showed Kuminga swishing some 3-pointers from the corner. His latest video showed off his bounce. During the clip shared on Instagram, Kuminga spiked an explosive windmill dunk.

Via @warriorsworld on Twitter:

Kuminga is coming off a breakout campaign, averaging 16.1 points on 52.9% shooting from the field last season. The 21-year-old forward added 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

