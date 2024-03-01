Watch: Jonathan Kuminga hits ‘too small’ celebration after bucket over Jalen Brunson

While Steph Curry stole the show with eight made 3-pointers on the way to 31 points against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Jonathan Kuminga continued his impressive stretch of games with another solid performance on Thursday night.

Trailing only Curry, Kuminga notched 25 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field with eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists in 30 minutes during Golden State’s 110-99 win in New York.

While Kuminga continues to pile up highlight-reel dunks with his bounce and athleticism, the 21-year-old wing used his strength and size to get a tough bucket over All-Star guard Jalen Brunson on Thursday.

In the second quarter, Kuminga powered past Brunson for a bucket in the lane. Following his score, Kuminga broke out the “too small” celebration while jogging back down the court.

Kuminga has registered back-to-back games with 21 or more points for the Warriors, scoring 21 against the Washington Wizards and 25 against the New York Knicks in two straight road games.

