Watch: Jonathan Kuminga drilling 3-pointers in summer workout

One of the silver linings from the Golden State Warriors disappointed campaign that saw them miss the playoffs in 2024 was the development of Jonathan Kuminga.

After a quiet first two seasons, the 21-year-old broke out during his third season in the association. After never averaging double-figures, Kuminga posted 16.1 points on 52.9% shooting from the field last season. The former G League Ignite forward added 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Despite his encouraging step forward last season, Kuminga is already back in the gym early in the offseason. Kuminga’s trainer, Anthony Wells, shared a video on Instagram of Kuminga putting in work.

Kuminga was knocking down triples from the corner along with driving to the bucket on defenders.

