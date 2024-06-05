Watch Jonathan India's ninth-inning grand slam in Reds' win over the Rockies

Jun 5, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds second base Jonathan India (6) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

In a comeback 12-7 win over the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India hit a grand slam as part of a six-run ninth inning.

THEY LET THE REDS GET HOT pic.twitter.com/wmz1plCFiv — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 5, 2024

The Reds had trailed by three runs in the eighth inning until rookie Jacob Hurtubise got the rally going and carved the deficit down to a run, reports The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith.

First baseman Spencer Steer then hit a two-out go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth before India got his grand slam.

Jun 5, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) and second base Jonathan India (6) celebrate after winning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jonathan India's grand slam caps Reds' comeback win vs. Rockies