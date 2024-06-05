Watch Jonathan India's ninth-inning grand slam in Reds' win over the Rockies
In a comeback 12-7 win over the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India hit a grand slam as part of a six-run ninth inning.
THEY LET THE REDS GET HOT pic.twitter.com/wmz1plCFiv
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 5, 2024
The Reds had trailed by three runs in the eighth inning until rookie Jacob Hurtubise got the rally going and carved the deficit down to a run, reports The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith.
First baseman Spencer Steer then hit a two-out go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth before India got his grand slam.
Is this the dagger? OHHHHHHHHH#ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/xR3YzTg601
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 5, 2024
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jonathan India's grand slam caps Reds' comeback win vs. Rockies