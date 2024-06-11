Watch: Jonathan India, Reds players enjoy day off at Kings Island

Cincinnati Reds players kicked back at Kings Island this week.

The Reds enjoyed a rare home off day Monday ahead of their two-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati Reds players ride Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers, Kings Island's newest roller coaster, with family and friends.

Some of the players spent the down time at Kings Island's new kids area, Camp Snoopy, Chad Showalter, the amusement park's director of communications, wrote in an email. Reds infielders Santiago Espinal and Jonathan India, and pitchers Fernando Cruz, Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagán and Brent Suter, packed the park's new kiddie coaster, Snoopy's Soap Box Racers, with family and friends.

The Reds head back to Great American Ball Park on Tuesday to play the Guardians at 7:10 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Watch: Cincinnati Reds players ride new Kings Island roller coaster