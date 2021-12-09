WATCH: Jonathan Davis puts two Indiana Hoosiers on posters

Wisconsin basketball matched its longest comeback in program history last night, as they came back from 22 points down to defeat Indiana 64-59.

Jonathan Davis led the way for the Badgers with 23 points and 9 rebounds, Tyler Wahl chipped in 7 points and 12 rebounds and Chris Vogt was tremendous off the bench with 9 points, 6 rebounds and a huge assist.

The win was improbable to say the least, as Wisconsin trailed by 17 at halftime and needed a miraculous second-half comeback to extend the program’s home winning streak against Indiana.

There is a large library of highlights from last night’s game, including more late-game Brad Davison hustle and some incredible defensive plays from Tyler Wahl. But the most explosive highlights came from Jonathan Davis, who showed his stardom yet again.

Dunk No. 1: Davis on Trayce Jackson-Davis

Dunk No. 2: Davis on Race Thompson

