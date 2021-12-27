WATCH: Jonathan Allen throws punch at Daron Payne during game

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne were teammates at Alabama before each became a first-round pick of the Washington Football Team in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

During the second quarter of Washington’s Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the longtime teammates didn’t look like friends.

With the Cowboys leading 28-7, the cameras panned to Washington’s sideline where it showed Payne upset, shouting toward Allen’s direction, who mostly kept talking to his other teammates. Apparently frustrated, Payne stands up and points his finger in Allen’s face, touching the side of his head.

That was enough for Allen. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle and respected team captain stood up and threw a punch at Payne. Teammates quickly intervened before the situation spiraled even further out of control.

Washington is coming unglued. DTs Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into it on the sideline after the Cowboys' fourth TD. Allen even swung at Payne. pic.twitter.com/aWJeHsgSy5 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2021

Payne would sit back down but remained angry.

Meanwhile, the defense returned to the field, with the two playing side by side and watched the Cowboys drive the field for another easy touchdown, giving Dallas a 35-7 lead over Washington.

This season is over for Washington.