Watch: Jon Rahm's classy chip-in so good it impresses Jon Rahm

Beginning Round 1 of the Workday Charity Open at the par-4 10th, Jon Rahm started with a string of four pars, before missing the green at the par-4 14th.

Faced with a delicate up-and-down to remain even par, Rahm showed why he's the No. 2 player in the world.

As you can see, showcasing that kind of touch even impressed Rahm. The birdie kick-started his round, as he birdied his next two holes at Muirfield Village as well to reach 3 under par early in the tournament.

Unfortunately for Rahm, he couldn't hit the repeat button on a similar chip at the par-4 17th, where he had to covert a 5-footer for bogey to drop to 2 under, two off the lead at the time.