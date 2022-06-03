Watch: Jon Rahm throws a club and almost takes out a woman holding a microphone

It’s no surprise to anyone that Jon Rahm was running a bit hot Friday morning during the second round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. The Spaniard has been known to get a bit emotional on the golf course.

On the par-5 11th, Rahm wasn’t too pleased with the line he took into the green with a wedge in hand. So, he did what many frustrated golfers do on the weekends, he chucked the club (been there, Jon).

But, this club toss didn’t go as planned. Rahm almost took out a woman holding a microphone.

Credit to Rahm, he immediately apologized. Watch below:

Memorial: Friday tee times | PGA Tour streaming on ESPN+ | Columbus Dispatch live blog