Watch: Jon Rahm can’t get out of fairway bunker at Tour Championship

Although the Tour Championship has offered up some fantastic golf, there have indeed been moments when East Lake Golf Club has made the world’s best look like weekend duffers.

On Saturday during the second round, defending champion Rory McIlroy was in the thick rough after bombing a 370-yard drive on the par-5 18th hole. McIlroy – who became a father earlier in the week – then caught his second shot a little fat, flubbing it 20 yards directly in a pond.

Jon Rahm had a similar moment on Monday. On the 474-yard No. 4, Rahm pulled his drive a little left and into a fairway bunker. Trailing leader Dustin Johnson by six strokes at the time, Rahm was attacking the flag from 180 yards out.

The result was akin to the shot McIlroy hit on Saturday, one all average golfers can relate to.

Jon Rahm hits the lip trying to escape a bunker. He makes double bogey and falls to 8 back. pic.twitter.com/EDimHq0g2j — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 7, 2020





He did clear the bunker on his second try, but laid up in the process. Rahm posted a double-bogey on the hole, dropping him eight shots off the lead and effectively ending his chances of catching Johnson.