Watch Jon Gruden give Raiders entire week off in epic postgame speech

The Raiders survived and beat the Bears in London on Sunday. Then they got their prize.

Oakland's postgame locker room was a joyous one, as you might expect. After blowing a 17-point first-half lead before storming back for a late game-winning touchdown, head coach Jon Gruden didn't lack for hyperbole after the emotional 24-21 victory.

"I'll say this, men," Gruden shouted above the noise, "I'm 56 years old. That's the most fun I've ever had tonight, man."

Of course, Gruden only conveyed that excitement after feeling the need to shake a leg in celebration.

Gruden expressed his pride with a message for his team.

"We've been through a roller coaster already," he said, "but what you proved today is one thing: You can beat anybody, anywhere, on any f---ing time zone!"

That got a loud ovation. But what came next received the loudest of all.

"We're going to have a great flight home. We have some injuries. I want everybody to have a great bye week ...

"You have the whole week off."

Congratulations, Raiders. That should help with the jet lag.

