Watch: Jon Gruden in 2019 inadvertently makes case to keep Khalil Mack over Raiders since failed acquisitions

The past few days have been a doozy for the Raiders. Once again (or still?) they find themselves overhauling the team of some of their previous big free-agent additions and contracts.

Most notably was their 2019 offseason in which they went all-in to add several big names — none of whom, as of right now, are still on the team.

It was the first offseason since Gruden had traded Khalil Mack to the Bears for two first-round picks instead of paying him top dollar on an extension.

Gruden was asked at that time about his reasoning behind trading the All-Pro pass rusher following a season in which the Raiders had a league-low 13 sacks.

Gruden’s response was to list off all the players who the Raiders wouldn’t have been able to afford had they signed Mack instead. Which as of today inadvertently makes the case for paying Mack instead.

Jon Gruden in 2019, talking about the benefits of not paying Khalil Mack. And the 2 first round picks they got for him became RB Josh Jacobs & CB Damon Arnette. pic.twitter.com/U8KFruLodI — Pete Damilatis (@PeteDamilatis) March 9, 2021

“If we did come up with the money to make the [Khalil Mack] contract happen last year, we wouldn’t have any of these men we’re talking about now,” said Gruden. “We would not have Trent Brown, we wouldn’t have Antonio Brown, we would not have Lamarcus Joyner, we wouldn’t have Vontaze Burfict, and we wouldn’t have Tyrell Williams.”

A quick rundown of the players Gruden listed:

Antonio Brown didn’t show up for camp over a helmet grievance and was cut before the season.

Vontaze Burfict lasted four games before he was suspended for the rest of the season.

Tyrell Williams was hobbled by injury in 2019, missed the entire 2020 season due to injury, and was released last week.

Lamarcus Joyner had a disappointing two years as the team’s nickel corner and was officially released today.

Trent Brown signed the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman, had issues showing up in shape and missed 16 games in his two seasons. He is being traded to the Patriots for a swap of late-round picks in the 2022 draft.

Khalil Mack was named an All-Pro in 2018, has 30 sacks in three years in Chicago and was just named to his sixth straight Pro Bowl.

With the draft picks, the Raiders selected RB Josh Jacobs (24 overall), CB Damon Arnette (19 overall), and WR Bryan Edwards (81 overall).

The Bears drafted TE Cole Kmet with the second-round pick they got in the deal. While the likes of FS Antoine Winfield Jr, WR Chase Claypool, and QB Jalen Hurts were all on the board should the Raiders still had the pick.