WATCH: Jon Bostic ejected after scary hit on Andy Dalton

FEDEXFIELD -- Washington Football linebacker Jon Bostic got ejected from Sunday's game against the Cowboys after a hit on quarterback Andy Dalton that has no business in football.

Here's the full play where Dalton got injured.pic.twitter.com/9PRCscmPFY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2020

Immediately after the hit medical teams came running on the field from both sidelines, which is very rare. A medical cart also came on the field to drive Dalton back to the locker room, but the cart turned around when the quarterback got up.

Dalton ended up walking off the field on his own power and heading into the locker room.

For Dallas, James Madison University product Ben DiNucci took the field at QB with Dalton out.

The Cowboys lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott two weeks ago to a broken ankle, and now look like Dalton could miss time too.

For the game, Dalton had completed nine of 19 passes for 75 yards with an interception and a fumble.