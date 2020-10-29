Watch: Johnny Hekker is best mic’d-up Rams player of the year

Johnny Hekker put together one of the best punting performances in recent memory on Monday night against the Bears, punting it five times and pinning all five of them inside the 10-yard line. He’s the only player in the last 30 years to accomplish that feat, and he won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his effort.

To make his historic night even better, he was mic’d up for the game. The Rams wire a player for sound every week, and this time just happened to be Hekker’s turn. As you’d probably expect, he’s as entertaining as anyone who’s worn a mic, making for one of the best Rams videos of the year.





One of the highlights from the video was when Hekker admits, “I don’t know the rules, I’m a punter, give me a break” when talking to a staff member on the sideline. He then said, “Double penalty on the same team, automatic touchdown.”

Seeing Hekker mic’d up really shows his passion on the sidelines, always cheering on his teammates. And as good as he was on Monday night, he gave his teammates – such as Nsimba Webster – a ton of credit.

“He did it again! He did it again!” Hekker yelled repeatedly running down the field after Webster downed a punt at the Bears’ 6-yard line.