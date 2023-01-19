Watch: Johnny Cueto makes epic entrance to Marlins press conference

Johnny Cueto makes epic entrance to Marlins press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Johnny Cueto is onto his fifth MLB team, and he already seems to be embracing his new home.

The veteran starting pitcher was introduced by the Miami Marlins on Thursday after agreeing to a one-year contract with the club. The team welcomed him to loanDepot Park, and the 36-year-old made the most of his first impression.

Draped in a Dominican flag with music blasting throughout the ballpark, a beaming Cueto trotted out to the mound in iconic fashion ahead of his opening press conference.

Johnny Cueto is such a vibe lmao pic.twitter.com/il25YvAfZ3 — jeremy tachÃ© (@jeremytache) January 19, 2023

Cueto played eight seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before joining the Kansas City Royals during the 2015 season. He then spent the next six seasons with the San Francisco Giants before joining the Chicago White Sox for the 2022 campaign.

In his one season on the South Side, Cueto went 8-10 with a 3.35 ERA and 102 strikeouts across 24 starts.

Along with his pitching ability, Cueto showed that he took his entertainment talents to South Beach, too.

