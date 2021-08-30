WATCH: Johnnie Dixon goes up and over defender to haul in touchdown pass for Dallas

In case you forgot, there are some former Ohio State players still trying to impress NFL coaches enough to remain outside of the cut line for 53-man rosters due on Tuesday. One of those guys is former Buckeye receiver Johnnie Dixon.

In case you lost track of his career arc, Dixon went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, landed an undrafted free agent contract with the Houston Texans, but was cut and without a team when rosters had to be pared down for the season. He then landed on the practice squad for the Arizona Cardinals but an injury derailed things and he was waived prior to the 2020 season.

He was not a part of the game of football for a year before the Cleveland Browns gave him a tryout this preseason, and then later signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. And that’s where we pick things up with Mr. Dixon.

He’s still got skills to play in the league, and those were on display Sunday when he went up and over a Jacksonville defender to haul in a touchdown pass in a red zone opportunity.

That’s a great use of not giving away the position of the ball until it’s in an area to high point and catch it. Dixon uses great body control and instincts to outduel the defender who is draped all over him.

It’s still likely still a long shot for Dixon to make it on the 53-man roster, but efforts like this certainly don’t hurt the former Buckeye’s chances.

