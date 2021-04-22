Watch: John Wolford is in Colombia doing altitude training on a soccer field

John Wolford is expected to be Matthew Stafford’s backup this season after proving himself in limited action last year behind Jared Goff. Stafford is an incredibly tough quarterback who played through numerous injuries last season, but he did miss eight games in 2019.

Wolford has to be ready if there’s ever a time when Stafford can’t play, and he’s putting in the work this offseason to ensure he will be. Wolford shared a video of himself throwing on a soccer field in Medellin, Colombia. Medellin is located 4,900 feet above sea level, so he’s getting in some altitude training, too.

Compared to Los Angeles, which is only about 300 feet above sea level, Medellin is at a very high elevation. It’s not quite Denver, which has an elevation of 5,280 feet, but there’s still value in training at those heights.

Wolford will have some competition for the QB2 spot this offseason with Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges also expected to be in the mix, so he can’t get complacent ahead of camp.