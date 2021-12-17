John Wall sure looks ready to play.

Wall remains on the bench in Houston due to a disagreement about his role with the rebuilding Rockets — they want him to come off the bench for limited minutes, he wants more than that — but there is no doubt he looks like he could play right now. Wall was throwing down a 360-degree dunk in warmups Thursday night.

Hopefully, we get to see Wall back on the court this season.

Watch John Wall throw down 360 dunk in warm-ups originally appeared on NBCSports.com