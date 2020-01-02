WATCH: John Wall and Isaiah Thomas work out after Wizards loss to Magic

The Wizards followed up an astounding win against the Heat without Bradley Beal with a dreary effort against a Magic team they can't seem to solve this season.

A silver lining from Wednesday night could be found in the hour following the loss when Isaiah Thomas and John Wall got in workouts before they went home.

John Wall and Isaiah Thomas are on the court after the Wizards' loss to the Magic getting extra shots up. IT shot 1-for-10 tonight. pic.twitter.com/SYkHpjKmzR — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 2, 2020

Wall is still out for the foreseeable future as he recovers from Achilles surgery, so perhaps he preferred an empty arena instead of one populating with fans pregame.

Thomas is healthy but after a 3-10 shooting night and two good teams coming to town this weekend in the Blazers and Nuggets, he probably wants to get his rhythm back on his shot.

The early tip-off time certainly gave each player a reason to get in some extra work before leaving Capital One Arena. But right now you have an injured star seemingly making progress on a return and a struggling veteran doing all he can to get his groove back.

It's hard to draw any negatives from that.

