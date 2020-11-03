WATCH: John Wall goes toe-to-toe with James Harden in pick-up games

WATCH: Wall goes toe-to-toe with Harden in pick-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

John Wall's impressive pick-up circuit continued Monday when video from NBA skills development trainer Stanley Remy surfaced of the Wizards' point guard going toe-to-toe with James Harden in Miami.

Wall can be seen playing against Michael Beasley, Andre Drummond, Trevor Ariza and PJ Tucker as well during the pick-up games.

John Wall, James Harden, Michael Beasley, Andre Drummond & P.J. Tucker all playing pick-up ball 🔥



The five-time All-Star showcased the quick first step and explosiveness toward the basket that made him one of the best point guards in the NBA. Coming off Achilles surgery that's kept him out for almost two years, Wizards fans will be pleased to know Wall doesn't look like he's lost a step.

Not only was the drive there, but his improved jump shot mechanics look to be holding as well. Wall adjusted his jumper during his recovery so there'd be less movement and more of a smooth release.

Three-point shooting has been an issue for Wall during his career, so not only is it a good sign that the 30-year-old has worked on his weaknesses, but it bodes well for his on-court chemistry with Bradley Beal. In Wall's absence, Beal became a legitimate No. 1 option on offense who can play as well with the ball as he is off the ball.

Wall, who's typically a high-usage floor general with the ball in his hands all the time, talked about the possibility of playing off of Beal next season.

"My game is going to be totally different than what it was before because now with the way Brad can handle the ball, I can be off the ball a little bit and score from the wing and score in transition by running the wing," Wall said in August.